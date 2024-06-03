JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price to $10.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLDB. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $317.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

