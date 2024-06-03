Kadena (KDA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $229.17 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Kadena has a total market cap of $229.17 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,503,582 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

