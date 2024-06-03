KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,017 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 245,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $114,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $10.75 on Monday, reaching $212.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,416. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

