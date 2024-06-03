KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 127.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 321,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,067. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

