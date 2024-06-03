KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,119 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $37,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.66. 1,044,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,416. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock valued at $117,511,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

