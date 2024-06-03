KBC Group NV Buys 1,437,499 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 782.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 1,780,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

