KBC Group NV Buys 242,001 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 222.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,001 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after buying an additional 342,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after buying an additional 504,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $76.46. 1,241,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.