KBC Group NV Grows Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 1.13% of California Water Service Group worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.77. 62,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,847. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

