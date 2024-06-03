KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KBC Group NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $99,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $694,985,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after buying an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $50,524,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.01. The company had a trading volume of 517,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,441. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.35.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

