KBC Group NV Has $155.91 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $155,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,681,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,139,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 113,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after buying an additional 91,097 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $552.58. The company had a trading volume of 401,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.66 and its 200-day moving average is $549.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

