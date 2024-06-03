KBC Group NV Has $38.77 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84,321 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.48. 426,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,713. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

