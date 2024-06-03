KBC Group NV Has $75.69 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 362.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.49% of Synchrony Financial worth $75,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,482,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,461. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock worth $7,242,432. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

