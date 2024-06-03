KBC Group NV Has $86.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $86,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HIG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.83. 426,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

