KBC Group NV Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,314 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.26% of LKQ worth $32,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,654,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 132,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 401,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,077. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

