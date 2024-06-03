KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $28,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

AZO stock traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,754.98. 56,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,968.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,833.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,303.93 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

