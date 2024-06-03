KBC Group NV Purchases 278,396 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 278,396 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $120,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average is $169.77. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

