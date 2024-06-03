KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $137,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

American Express stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.84. 1,219,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,541. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

