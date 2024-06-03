Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $87.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 24.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

