Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Kernel Group Stock Up 12.1 %
Shares of Kernel Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Kernel Group Company Profile
