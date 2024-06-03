Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Update

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kernel Group Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of Kernel Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 6,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

