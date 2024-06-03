Kiltearn Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,961 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.12. 6,123,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

