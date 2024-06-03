Kiltearn Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,731,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,051,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

