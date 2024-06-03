Kiltearn Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. NOV comprises approximately 1.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NOV traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. 2,725,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Raymond James dropped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

