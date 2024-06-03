Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 7,300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $63,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,403 shares of company stock worth $20,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 28,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,985. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter.

Kingsway Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Articles

