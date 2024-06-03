Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,276 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Paycom Software by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.15. 1,696,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,019. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.84.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $311,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,076,358 shares in the company, valued at $491,848,117.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,583. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

