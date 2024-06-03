Kodai Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $121.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,648. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.