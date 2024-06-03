Kodai Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,880 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $97,113,000 after purchasing an additional 356,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $132.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,198. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,739 shares of company stock worth $3,118,115 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

