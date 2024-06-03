KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.03 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $98,529.95 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,314.97 or 1.00078113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00011986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00110503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0020787 USD and is down -16.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $61,748.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

