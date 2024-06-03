L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $300.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

