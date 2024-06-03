L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.