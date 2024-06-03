Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PET. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of PET opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wag! Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wag! Group

In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares in the company, valued at $931,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,455 shares of company stock valued at $589,968. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

