Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.49. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

LAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

