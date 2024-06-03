Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,019 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.32. The company had a trading volume of 376,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.