Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,591,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,972,000 after buying an additional 906,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 1,745,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,458. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.