Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

VGSH traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $57.71. 753,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,810. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

