Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

