Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 203.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,888,000 after buying an additional 405,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 2.4 %

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. 974,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

