Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lennox International worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LII. Tobam increased its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.11 and a 1-year high of $513.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.