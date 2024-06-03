Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) & Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Head to Head Comparison

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) and Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Li Ning and Sacks Parente Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Ning 0 0 0 0 N/A Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Ning N/A N/A N/A ($0.56) -4.75 Sacks Parente Golf $350,000.00 21.71 -$4.62 million ($0.37) -1.41

This table compares Li Ning and Sacks Parente Golf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Li Ning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sacks Parente Golf. Li Ning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sacks Parente Golf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Li Ning and Sacks Parente Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Ning N/A N/A N/A Sacks Parente Golf -804.76% -130.52% -96.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Li Ning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis products under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; and badminton products under the Kason brand name. The company also provides brand licensing, administrative, and property management services. It operates conventional stores, flagship stores, China LI-NING stores, LI-NING 1990 stores, factory outlets, and multi-brand stores under the LI-NING brand. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

