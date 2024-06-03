Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CEO Bahram Akradi Buys 39,000 Shares of Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $17.27. 1,423,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

