Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $15.36 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,495,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,297 shares of company stock worth $2,894,444 in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

