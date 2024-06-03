LimeWire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $134.44 million and $5.21 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 286,935,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.48151658 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,572,896.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

