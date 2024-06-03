Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Position Trimmed by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Linde by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 779,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,717 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,466. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.17. 1,070,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,242. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $357.79 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

