Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,100,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.87% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 349,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,851.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,710,076.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $430,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,710,076.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,076. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

RXRX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.59. 4,635,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,988. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

