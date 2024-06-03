Lingotto Investment Management LLP Sells 203,800 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203,800 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 7.1% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Schlumberger worth $147,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,479,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,219. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

