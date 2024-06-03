Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $14.55. Liquidia shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 280,547 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LQDA

Liquidia Trading Up 12.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $45,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,356.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.