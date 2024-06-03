Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,122,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,413 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,443,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 471,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NYSE LYG remained flat at $2.82 during trading on Monday. 9,295,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

