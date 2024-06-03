Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $217.35 and last traded at $218.34. 596,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,459,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.90.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

