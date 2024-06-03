Lyft’s (LYFT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,732. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.