Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $13.03. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 213,836 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGNI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,618. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $4,091,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.