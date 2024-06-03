Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 606,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 205,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

MGY opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

